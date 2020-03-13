World Bank to renovate Hub Dam pumping station, filtration plant

The World Bank will renovate the pumping station and filtration plant at the Hub Dam to restore its capacity to 100 million gallons per day.

The International Finance Corporation, a subsidiary of the World Bank, signed on Friday a memorandum of understanding with the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board in this regard.

IFC Country Director Nadeem Siddiqui and KWSB Managing Director Asadulllah Khan signed the MoU at the Sindh Secretariat.

As per the memorandum, the World Bank will work for improving the capacity of the dam under the public private partnership. The Hub Dam used to provide 100mgd water but its capacity has reduced over the years.

“Hub Dum was providing 100mgd water to Karachi, but its efficiency was affected due to a lack of maintenance,” Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah told Samaa Digital.

He said the dam would again start providing the same amount of water before the summer season with the completion of the renovation work.

Karachi’s District West and some areas of District Central are supplied water from the Hub Dam.