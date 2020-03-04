Wednesday, March 4, 2020  | 8 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Work on transferring Karachi internet cables underground yet to start

Photo: K-Electric

The work to transfer internet cables and wires underground in Karachi’s DHA Phase I to Phase VII has yet to start.

The contractor has not been finalised.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the DHA administration and telecom and internet companies on January 8, 2020, in which it was decided that all internet cables would be transferred underground under the DHA Karachi Telecom Common Corridor Programme.

The management of Transworld Enterprise Services, one of the partners in the DKTCC programme, told SAMAA Digital that the process of awarding a contract is in its final stages. The DHA administration has given authorisation and asked its partners to contribute financially.

It said that the matter will be finalised soon and the DHA administration will contact internet and telecom companies.

A committee consisting of members of internet companies and DHA will oversee the work of the contractor, it said.

It has been decided that all internet companies providing services in DHA Phase I to Phase VII are equally financing the DKTCC programme.

The members of the committee are PTCL, Cyber Internet Service, Fiber Beam, Optix Pakistan, Wateen Telecom, Global Connect Synergy and Transworld Enterprise Services.

No announcement has been made about the contractor on the DHA website, which is usually regularly updated.

