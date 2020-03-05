Thursday, March 5, 2020  | 9 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Won’t help opposition topple PTI government, MQM-P tells PML-N

The leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan have told the PML-N that they won’t help the opposition parties topple the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Islamabad.

“The PML-N is the largest opposition party,” MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said while speaking to the media with visiting PML-N leaders. “We are not going to form a government and neither do we have an intention to topple the government.”

Senior leaders of the PML-N, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former minister Ahsan Iqbal, visited the MQM-P headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad on Thursday.

The MQM-P leader said that the PML-N leader hasn’t sought the party’s help to topple the PTI government. He, however, said that the MQM-P will meet every political party because a better Pakistan is in everyone’s best interest.

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told reporters that the federal government has failed to resolve people’s issues.

“I say that Imran Khan’s government [should] complete its five years because [then] the people will come to know what sort of government there is. What are its flaws and how is it damaging the country.”

Abbasi said that the MQM-P and PML-N had differences in the past but they could be resolved through talks.

MQM-P, PML-N, PTI, Karachi
 
