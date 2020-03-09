Monday, March 9, 2020  | 13 Rajab, 1441
Woman, three daughters killed after Hyderabad flat catches fire

A woman and her three daughters were killed Sunday night after a blaze erupted in their apartment in Hyderabad’s SITE area.

They were residents of Labour Square flats, near Customs House.

According to SITE SHO Mazhar Soomro, the deceased were identified as Janna, Sanam, 20, Neha, 18 and Asma, 16. Their bodies were shifted to Bhitai Hospital.

Another daughter, 22-year-old Reshma has suffered severe burns. She was moved to Civil Hospital in critical condition.

The authorities have yet to ascertain the cause of fire.

