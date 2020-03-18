Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Woman moves Peshawar court against TikToker husband

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Woman moves Peshawar court against TikToker husband

Photo: File

A woman has filed a petition in Peshawar’s family court against her husband for not giving her the custody of their three children.

The woman has said that she is TikToker Waheed Murad’s third wife. She claimed that he has withdrawn the admissions of their children from schools and madrassas and makes them shoot TikTok videos with him instead.

According to the woman, Murad has been married six times. He currently has four wives and has divorced two women. He has 13 children from his first wife, five from the second wife and three from the petitioner.

She claimed that he provides maintenance to his other wives because they make TikTok videos with him.

The woman has asked for the court to ensure that she gets her Haq Mehr as well as custody of her children.

The judge has issued notices to the respondent and asked him to appear in court on April 2.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Peshawar TikTok
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
'Illegal' plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month
‘Illegal’ plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month
PM Khan: Hope we are able to control the coronavirus
PM Khan: Hope we are able to control the coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.