Woman moves Peshawar court against TikToker husband

A woman has filed a petition in Peshawar’s family court against her husband for not giving her the custody of their three children.

The woman has said that she is TikToker Waheed Murad’s third wife. She claimed that he has withdrawn the admissions of their children from schools and madrassas and makes them shoot TikTok videos with him instead.

According to the woman, Murad has been married six times. He currently has four wives and has divorced two women. He has 13 children from his first wife, five from the second wife and three from the petitioner.

She claimed that he provides maintenance to his other wives because they make TikTok videos with him.

The woman has asked for the court to ensure that she gets her Haq Mehr as well as custody of her children.

The judge has issued notices to the respondent and asked him to appear in court on April 2.