A woman and her granddaughter were killed after the roof of their room collapsed in Malakand’s Batkhela on Monday.

Two others were injured. According to the police, they have been shifted to DHQ Hospital, Batkhela.

The doctors said they are out of danger.

A rescue team was called by the neighbours immediately after the roof collapse. A rescue operation was conducted in which family members were pulled out from under the debris, a rescue officer said.