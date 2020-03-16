Verdict to inform Amir Muqam before arrest suspended

The Supreme Court suspended on Monday a Peshawar High Court verdict to inform Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Amir Muqam ten days before of his arrest.

A three member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata, heard the case regarding the issuance of an arrest warrant for the PML-N leader in an assets beyond means case.

The apex court suspended the high court’s verdict on the assurance of the National Accountability Bureau over the non-issuance of an arrest warrant.

During the proceedings, the NAB prosecutor said the bureau did not attend to arrest Muqam in the assets case.

He said the PHC verdict was against the law.

Justice Qazi Amin said if NAB doesn’t want to arrest Muqam, then why is he getting scared.