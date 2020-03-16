Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Verdict to inform Amir Muqam before arrest suspended

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Verdict to inform Amir Muqam before arrest suspended

The Supreme Court suspended on Monday a Peshawar High Court verdict to inform Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Amir Muqam ten days before of his arrest.

A three member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata, heard the case regarding the issuance of an arrest warrant for the PML-N leader in an assets beyond means case.

The apex court suspended the high court’s verdict on the assurance of the National Accountability Bureau over the non-issuance of an arrest warrant.

During the proceedings, the NAB prosecutor said the bureau did not attend to arrest Muqam in the assets case.

He said the PHC verdict was against the law.

Justice Qazi Amin said if NAB doesn’t want to arrest Muqam, then why is he getting scared.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ameer Muqam
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.