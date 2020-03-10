Tuesday, March 10, 2020  | 14 Rajab, 1441
Use and sale of plastic bags banned in Quetta

The Ministry of Climate Change, along with the Government of Balochistan, has imposed a ban on the use and sale of polythene bags across Quetta.

According to Balochistan Environment Secretary Abdul Saboor Kakar, fines will be imposed on those who will violate the law. “We have directed personnel of the Frontier Corps, Levies Force and police to enable strict implementation of the ban,” he said.

“The high court and the Supreme Court have also given clear instructions of the ban,” Kakar said.

The growing use of plastic bags in Quetta has disrupted the system of cleanliness in the city.

“Our environment is the place where we breathe, live and eat so we should take care of it and say no to plastic,” Quetta Assistant Commissioner Nida Kazmi said.

Residents too have expressed delight over the ban. They have, however, demanded that the government provide them an alternative of plastic bags. To this, Kakar assured that cloth bags and degradable plastic bags will soon be introduced.

Plastic bags don’t just have negative effects on the environment, but they are also harmful for health and cause fatal diseases such as cancer, the secretary added.

