US releases Pakistani man accused of being Al Qaeda sympathizer

The United States has released a Pakistani man who was accused of being an Al Qaeda sympathizer after having spent 17 years in prison, the New York Times reported.

Uzair Paracha was convicted in 2005 in Manhattan of trying to help a terrorist enter the United States. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

But the US has now dropped all charges against him 17 years after his arrest. Paracha, 40, has been released and flown to Pakistan.

His lawyer, Ramzi Kassem, confirmed to the NYT that Paracha left the US Friday night and was with his family in Pakistan.

His release followed months of secret negotiations between the US government and his lawyers. It came nearly two years after a judge ordered a new trial for him, saying newly discovered evidence called his guilt into question.

US prosecutors said in the new filing that they decided not to retry Paracha because they could not complete a required review of 14,000 classified documents before the trial date.

The review was necessary to determine whether any of the documents were relevant to the case and might have to be turned over to the defense before March 23, the date of Paracha’s retrial.

For his part, Paracha agreed to give up his status as a permanent US resident.

“My prayers have been answered,” he said in a statement. “Still, it’s hard for me to imagine life outside of prison, so I feel anxious but hopeful.”

“Uzair’s slate is clean and he returns home to Pakistan a free and innocent man,” said Kassem, a law professor at City University of New York. Kassem led Paracha’s negotiations with the government.