US Defence Secretary Mark Esper is postponing his trip to Pakistan, India and Uzbekistan over the coronavirus outbreak.

Pentagon press secretary Alyssa Farah tweeted that the trip had been postponed out of “an abundance of caution” and to help manage the defence department’s response to the virus outbreak.

His new trip schedule has not been announced.

Over 1,000 confirmed cases have been reported in the US with 28 deaths.

The trip was scheduled from March 16 to 20.