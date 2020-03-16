Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

University hostels to be converted into isolation wards in Punjab

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
University hostels to be converted into isolation wards in Punjab

File Photo

The Punjab government has decided to convert the hostels of universities in the province into quarantine facilities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Punjab Higher Education Commission has ordered students to submit their belongings to hostel wardens. The university management has been told to vacate the rooms as soon as possible.

Ghazi University, University of Dera Ghazi Khan and the University of Punjab are being converted into isolation wards as of now.

Private universities across the province have also been ordered to keep staff and teachers away from the campus until April 5.

Pakistan reported 108 cases of the virus Monday evening. Of these, most of the cases were from Sindh.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
universities, hostels, Ghazi University, University of Dera Ghazi Khan, University of Lahore, Punjab Higher Education Commission, staff, teachers
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.