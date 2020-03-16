University hostels to be converted into isolation wards in Punjab

The Punjab government has decided to convert the hostels of universities in the province into quarantine facilities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Punjab Higher Education Commission has ordered students to submit their belongings to hostel wardens. The university management has been told to vacate the rooms as soon as possible.

Ghazi University, University of Dera Ghazi Khan and the University of Punjab are being converted into isolation wards as of now.

Private universities across the province have also been ordered to keep staff and teachers away from the campus until April 5.

Pakistan reported 108 cases of the virus Monday evening. Of these, most of the cases were from Sindh.