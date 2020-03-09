Monday, March 9, 2020  | 13 Rajab, 1441
Unidentified group looting Islamabad teachers looking for jobs on Facebook

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Unidentified group looting Islamabad teachers looking for jobs on Facebook

Unidentified suspects running a Facebook page have been looting young people looking for teaching jobs in Islamabad.

They advertise job vacancies for tuition teachers on the online page, get people to pay for registration and then block their numbers. The group makes money by charging a registration fees which is transferred through Easypaisa.

DIG Operations Waqaruddin Saeed has directed the CIA to investigate the incident.

“I needed a job and was looking for tuition jobs online when I came across this ad. I applied. They were asking for Rs10,000 in registration fees. I paid Rs7,000 and waited for two days. When I contacted them, my number had been blocked,” narrated one applicant.

Another youngster paid the group Rs5,000 in registration fees. He, too, never heard back.

