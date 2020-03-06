Underground water tank expansion caused Karachi building collapse: initial report

A five-storey illegal building in Karachi’s Rizvia Colony collapsed because it had a “weak” base, says the initial report of committee made by SBCA to investigate the incident.

Atleast 11 people lost their lives and dozens others were injured after the structure came crashing down a day earlier. Residents were trapped beneath the rubble for several hours. The rescue operation took time because of the difficulty in reaching the narrow street where the building was located.

Newly-appointed SBCA Director-General Dr Nasimul Ghani Sahito had constituted a three-member committee to investigate the collapse. The committee is being chaired by SBCA Director Structure Benish Shabbir and its members are Baldia Town Director Nadeem Ahmed and NED University Head of Architectural and Planning Department Noman Ahmed.

On Friday, the committee made a visit to the building site and then prepared an initial report.

It said the illegal building was 25 years old.

Shabbir told SAMAA Digital that the weak base of the building was because of digging in the area to install boring machines.

“Some kind of underground extension work on the water tank was underway. This was the main cause of the collapse,” Shabbir said.

He said that the building was first constructed on a pattern of ground + two floors, but the owner later expanded it till five floors illegally.

“The old base of the building could not support the illegal structure,” he said.

The committee chairperson said that the situation will be clearer after all the debris is lifted and its samples are sent for testing. It will be sent by tomorrow.

No new construction was being done on the building at the time of the collapse, he said, adding that the building’s record was not available with the SBCA. He said that the committee members will visit the site regularly to prepare a comprehensive inquiry report by March 12.

SBCA employees suspended

The Sindh Building Control Authority has suspended four employees because of the building collapse incident.

It issued a notification about the suspension on Friday.

The employees are: AD Sarfaraz Jamali, assistant director Maqsood Qureishi, building inspector Abid Bhutto and building inspector Irfan Ali.