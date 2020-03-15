Sunday, March 15, 2020  | 19 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Two suspects killed during exchange of fire with Lahore police

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Two suspects killed during exchange of fire with Lahore police

Artwork: SAMAA Digital

Two men were killed during an exchange of fire with police in Lahore’s Kahna Saturday night.

According to the police, the incident took place while the police officers were shifting a suspect from the Kahna police station to the central jail. “Rashid’s accomplices opened fire at us while we were on the way to the central jail,” a Central Investigation Agency officer said.

During an exchange of fire between the groups, one of Rashid’s accomplices, Shabbir, was also shot. Both suspects passed away on the spot.

“Both of them were involved in murdering Dolphin Force officer Mohsin few months ago in Baghbanpura,” the officer added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Kahna, Baghbanpura, police, Dolphin Force, CIA, suspects, officer, fire
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.