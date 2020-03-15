Two suspects killed during exchange of fire with Lahore police

Two men were killed during an exchange of fire with police in Lahore’s Kahna Saturday night.

According to the police, the incident took place while the police officers were shifting a suspect from the Kahna police station to the central jail. “Rashid’s accomplices opened fire at us while we were on the way to the central jail,” a Central Investigation Agency officer said.

During an exchange of fire between the groups, one of Rashid’s accomplices, Shabbir, was also shot. Both suspects passed away on the spot.

“Both of them were involved in murdering Dolphin Force officer Mohsin few months ago in Baghbanpura,” the officer added.