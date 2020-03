Two drug dealers were arrested for supplying drugs to university students in the jurisdiction of the Bahara Kahu police station in Islamabad, according to the police.

More than one kilogramme of hashish was confiscated from them, a police officer said.

He added that the suspects, identified as Arsalan and Babar, were planning to sell the drugs to students of universities and colleges across Islamabad.

A case has been registered against the suspects and further investigations are under way.