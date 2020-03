Two men were arrested for snatching and robbery in Shakargarh on Tuesday, the police said.

The police have impounded 21 bikes and nine rickshaws from their possession. The operation was conducted by officers of the Zafarwal police station.

“We had been on the lookout for the suspects and conducted an inquiry during which we received news about their whereabouts from one of our sources,” a police officer said.

The suspects had been involved in multiple other crimes as well, he added.