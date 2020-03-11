Wednesday, March 11, 2020  | 15 Rajab, 1441
Two killed in roof collapse in Nowshera’s Akora Khattak

Posted: Mar 11, 2020
Posted: Mar 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File photo: AFP

Two people, a woman and a two-year-old child, were killed after the roof of a house collapsed in Nowshera’s Akora Khattak on Tuesday.

A rescue team was immediately called, however, it could not reach the site on time. “When they didn’t come, we started a rescue operation ourselves and pulled out the bodies from under the debris,” a neighbour said.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital. According to residents, recent rainfall in the area had weakened the roof of the house leading to the collapse.

