Two killed in roof collapse in Nowshera’s Akora Khattak

Two people, a woman and a two-year-old child, were killed after the roof of a house collapsed in Nowshera’s Akora Khattak on Tuesday.

A rescue team was immediately called, however, it could not reach the site on time. “When they didn’t come, we started a rescue operation ourselves and pulled out the bodies from under the debris,” a neighbour said.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital. According to residents, recent rainfall in the area had weakened the roof of the house leading to the collapse.