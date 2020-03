Two men were killed and one injured after a motorcycle crashed into a car in Karachi’s Liaquatabad Monday night.

According to the traffic police, the accident took place because of speeding. “The men on the motorcycle were racing and collided into an unknown car,” an officer said.

The men, identified as Zain Ali and Usman, died on the spot. The bodies and the injured, Abdul Rafay, were immediately shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The doctors have declared Rafay to be out of danger.