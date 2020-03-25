Two kidnapping suspects remanded into police custody in weapons case

An anti-terrorism court remanded on Wednesday two suspects into police custody for seven days for possessing illegal weapons. They are also accused of kidnapping two women in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority.

The police presented the suspects in court and asked for their 14-day physical remand. They said that suspects are known offenders and have several cases registered against them.

The suspects — identified as Muzaffar and Zohaib — were arrested on March 18, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said in a press conference.

Bisma was abducted in May while Dua Mangi was kidnapped in November last year. They were both released after payment of ransom.