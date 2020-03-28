Two injured after oil tanker overturns in Jalalpur

The tanker also caught fire, the police said

Two people were injured after a tanker carrying 50,000 litres of oil overturned and caught fire on Jalalpur's Pirwala-Uch Sharif Road Saturday morning.

According to the police, the accident took place as the driver had fallen asleep while he was on the wheel. "The oil tanker skidded at a turning and overturned," a rescue official said.

After the accident, the tanker caught fire which was controlled as the rescue team was immediately called. The driver and cleaner injured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

The tanker was travelling from Karachi to Vehari, the police added.