Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Two injured after oil tanker overturns in Jalalpur

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
The tanker also caught fire, the police said

Two people were injured after a tanker carrying 50,000 litres of oil overturned and caught fire on Jalalpur's Pirwala-Uch Sharif Road Saturday morning.

According to the police, the accident took place as the driver had fallen asleep while he was on the wheel. "The oil tanker skidded at a turning and overturned," a rescue official said.

After the accident, the tanker caught fire which was controlled as the rescue team was immediately called. The driver and cleaner injured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

The tanker was travelling from Karachi to Vehari, the police added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
jalalpur oil tanker
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
oil, tanker, Karachi, Vehari, DHQ Hospital, overturned, accident, fire, accident, Jalalpur, Pirwala-Uch Sharif road, driver, cleaner
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.