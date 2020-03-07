Saturday, March 7, 2020  | 11 Rajab, 1441
Two children killed during roof collapse in Peshawar’s Badh Bir

Posted: Mar 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Mar 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Two children killed during roof collapse in Peshawar's Badh Bir

Two children were killed and five people injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Peshawar’s Badh Bir on Friday.

A rescue team was immediately called by neighbours following the incident. According to rescue officials, all the people killed and injured were from the same family.

“A rescue operation was conducted after which the injured were pulled out from under the debris,” a rescue officer said.

They have been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar where they have been declared to be out of danger.

