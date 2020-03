Two blind Indus dolphins were rescued in Sukkur and released back into the Indus River on Friday.

The Sindh wildlife department reported the dolphins’ presence in the Kirthar Canal on Thursday. The rescue of the stranded dolphins was postponed till Friday because of the depth of the water in the canal.

After a three-hour operation, the dolphins were released back into the Indus River, the the Sindh wildlife department’s deputy conservator.