Two arrested in Karachi during Rangers crackdown on mask hoarders

Two men were arrested in Karachi Saturday night after the Sindh Rangers launched a crackdown against coronavirus protective mask hoarders across the city.

They raided multiple shops in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D, PECHS Block II and Federal B Area. According to officers, more than 74,000 surgical masks were confiscated from these shops.

The Sindh government has said that all sellers involved in hoarding masks will be charged under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Anyone found guilty will be sentenced to two years in prison.

The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan has also started taking action against pharmacies selling overpriced masks.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the ministry is keeping a strict watch on such activities. Whoever is found to be selling medicines at inflated prices will be face severe action, he said.

Amidst panic over the coronavirus outbreak, residents have been reaching for pharmacies and shops to purchase masks as a protective measure to safeguard themselves from the virus.

Pakistan has reported a total of four cases of the coronavirus. All the patients had a history of travel to Iran.