Sunday, March 1, 2020  | 5 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Two arrested in Karachi during Rangers crackdown on mask hoarders

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Two arrested in Karachi during Rangers crackdown on mask hoarders

File photo: AFP

Two men were arrested in Karachi Saturday night after the Sindh Rangers launched a crackdown against coronavirus protective mask hoarders across the city.

They raided multiple shops in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D, PECHS Block II and Federal B Area. According to officers, more than 74,000 surgical masks were confiscated from these shops.

The Sindh government has said that all sellers involved in hoarding masks will be charged under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Anyone found guilty will be sentenced to two years in prison.

The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan has also started taking action against pharmacies selling overpriced masks.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the ministry is keeping a strict watch on such activities. Whoever is found to be selling medicines at inflated prices will be face severe action, he said.

Amidst panic over the coronavirus outbreak, residents have been reaching for pharmacies and shops to purchase masks as a protective measure to safeguard themselves from the virus.

Pakistan has reported a total of four cases of the coronavirus. All the patients had a history of travel to Iran.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Karachi Rangers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
coronavirus, patients, Sindh Rangers, crackdown, hoarders, surgical masks, pharmacies, DRAP, Zafar Mirza, Iran, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, PECHS, PPC, FEB Area, Karachi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
'Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis'
‘Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis’
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.