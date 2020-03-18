Turn Pakistan’s wedding halls into quarantine facilities: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed satisfaction with the Sindh government’s measures to contain the outbreak of coronavirus so far, but he thinks a change or two could improve the situation

“Firstly, we need to make people aware of the virus,” he said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Nadeem Malik Live on Tuesday night.

He stressed that the public must know about precautionary measures to avoid getting infected. The former prime minister was impressed by an explainer video done by the BBC which he believes would be quite helpful if aired on television in Pakistan.

“Instead of locking these wedding halls, we can turn them into quarantine facilities like China did,” he added.

As of Tuesday evening, 237 known cases of the coronavirus have been reported across Pakistan and 172 of those are from Sindh.

All educational institutions, gyms, shopping malls, wedding halls and restaurants across the province are to remain closed to contain the spread of the virus. Section 144 has also been imposed at beaches and parks.

The efforts made by the Sindh government to tackle the coronavirus in the province, Abbasi believes, have been successful.

He said the federal government too needs to accelerate its efforts to prevent the country from facing a total health and economic collapse.

In the recent past, the opposition and government had a consensus on merging FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and extending the tenure of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Abbasi believes that the spread of the coronavirus is another instance when all political parties, regardless of their allegiance, need to work together.

“We can scrutinise the incompetence observed at the Taftan border (Pakistan-Iran boundary) later, but now is the time to manage it,” the former PM said.

“The disease doesn’t see who belongs to the PML-N or PPP, it will come after everyone.”

Abbasi warned that if not handled well, the disease could spread exponentially.

He said the government needs to sit with religious bodies to decide on whether congregational Friday prayers should continue to take place in mosques. “We need to chalk out a plan for Ramazan too,” he added.

‘People need relief’

The State Bank of Pakistan cut Tuesday interest rates by 0.75%, from 13.25% to 12.5% amid coronavirus fears.

This minute change drew criticism from economists who were anticipating a higher price cut in the wake of back-to-back trade suspensions at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

This irritated Abbasi as well who recommended bringing interest rates down to 9%. “Our only aim right now should be to give public relief,” he said.

“We are saving on production costs so we can afford to cut prices of gas and electricity too.” He added that cash subsidies could also be given to daily wage workers who will suffer due to the closure of markets.