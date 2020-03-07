Today’s outlook: PM cancels visit to Karachi, double-header in PSL

Here are some the stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday)

Prime Minister Imran Khan cancelled his visit Karachi to inaugurate multiple projects. For his arrival, PTI workers had set up numerous camps in the city’s Buffer Zone area. The visit was cancelled due to inclement weather.

The 20th and 21st game of the Pakistan Super League will be played as Peshawar Zalmi will play against Islamabad United and reigning champions the Quetta Gladiators take on the Lahore Qalandars. The players will wear pink caps to mark Breast Cancer Awareness day.

The death toll in the Golimar building collapse has climbed to 17. An initial report has revealed that expansion of an underground water tank caused the collapse. An FIR has been registered against the building owner.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah will be indicted by an anti-narcotics court. He is accused of smuggling 15kg of drugs in his car. The politician was previously released on bail in the case by the Lahore High Court.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Lahore.

The first patient of coronavirus, who was admitted to a Karachi hospital on February 26, has fully recovered. He’ll be released today.