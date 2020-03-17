Cabinet meets over video conference as coronavirus tally hits 183

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

Pakistan to hold its first federal cabinet meeting via video link. The members are expected to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the ways to tackle it.

Pakistan’s coronavirus case count has risen to 183. One hundred and fifty cases have been reported in Sindh. Of these positive cases, 30 are from Karachi, one is from Hyderabad and 119 returned from Iran via Taftan. The tests of 68 people have yet to come. Two people have recovered while others are under treatment. Fifteen cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ghazi Khan, 10 in Balochistan, four in Islamabad, and three in Gilgit-Baltistan. The numbers are expected to rise as more people will be screened.

The semi-finals of the Pakistan Super League will be played today. Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium at 2pm, and Karachi Kings will play against Lahore Qalandars at 7pm. The winners will then qualify to play the final on March 18.

The State Bank is expected to announce the monetary policy today.

President Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar are currently visiting China. Umar said that the two countries will sign two MoUs today