Today’s outlook: Pakistan eyes trade resumption, Sindh hints at curfew

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

Pakistan is expected to resume trade with other countries today. Trade was previously suspended amid coronavirus fears.

Only three coronavirus cases were reported in Karachi in the last 24 hours. The Sindh government has hinted at imposing a curfew if people don’t stop leaving their homes.

The World Bank and IMF have asked developed countries to write-off the debts of Pakistan and others countries struggling to contain the coronavirus.

The government has cut petroleum prices by Rs15 per litre. On Wednesday, PM’s Adviser on Economic Affairs Dr Hafeez Shaikh hinted at a further reduction in petrol prices. The government has also ended capital value tax.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s timings have been changed again. It will now begin trade at 10:32am from Monday to Thursday and close at 3pm.

As of Thursday, 1,022 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan. Eight people have died so far and 19 have successfully recovered.

ICYMI: All mosques in Pakistan will remain open and mandatory five-time and Friday prayers will be offered there. Click here to read the full story.