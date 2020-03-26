Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
Today’s outlook: Pakistan eyes trade resumption, Sindh hints at curfew

File photo

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

  • Pakistan is expected to resume trade with other countries today. Trade was previously suspended amid coronavirus fears.
  • Only three coronavirus cases were reported in Karachi in the last 24 hours. The Sindh government has hinted at imposing a curfew if people don’t stop leaving their homes.
  • The World Bank and IMF have asked developed countries to write-off the debts of Pakistan and others countries struggling to contain the coronavirus.
  • The government has cut petroleum prices by Rs15 per litre. On Wednesday, PM’s Adviser on Economic Affairs Dr Hafeez Shaikh hinted at a further reduction in petrol prices. The government has also ended capital value tax.
  • The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s timings have been changed again. It will now begin trade at 10:32am from Monday to Thursday and close at 3pm.
  • As of Thursday, 1,022 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan. Eight people have died so far and 19 have successfully recovered.
  • ICYMI: All mosques in Pakistan will remain open and mandatory five-time and Friday prayers will be offered there. Click here to read the full story.

