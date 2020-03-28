Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Pakistan brings back 150 nationals stuck in Bangkok

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Photo: AFP

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday):

  • A special plane will bring back 150 Pakistanis stranded at the Bangkok airport.
  • Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has issued directives to close grocery shops and medical stores, including those in hospitals, by 5pm.  
  • A doctor at the Poly Clinic Hospital in Islamabad has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital’s spokesperson. His fellow doctors will be sent to the Oil & Gas Development Company’s building which was recently turned into an isolation centre.
  • The US Congress has approved a $2.2 trillion bill for healthcare services as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus.
  • As of Friday, a total of 1,298 known cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan. Ten people have died of the virus while 21 have recovered.
  • ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that his government is going to form a special youth force to battle coronavirus and provide poor people food on their doorsteps. Click here to read the full story.

