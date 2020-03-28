Today’s outlook: Pakistan brings back 150 nationals stuck in Bangkok

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday):

A special plane will bring back 150 Pakistanis stranded at the Bangkok airport.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has issued directives to close grocery shops and medical stores, including those in hospitals, by 5pm.

A doctor at the Poly Clinic Hospital in Islamabad has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital’s spokesperson. His fellow doctors will be sent to the Oil & Gas Development Company’s building which was recently turned into an isolation centre.

The US Congress has approved a $2.2 trillion bill for healthcare services as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus.

As of Friday, a total of 1,298 known cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan. Ten people have died of the virus while 21 have recovered.

