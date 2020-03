Here are some of the stories we are following today (Friday):

The house of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Imran Ali will be auctioned off today. The decision was made by a court after Ali failed to repay loan installments to a private bank.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will head a meeting to finalise the rescheduled dates of the examinations that were delayed due to rising coronavirus cases in the country.

As of Friday, 1,197 known cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan. Nine patients have died and 21 people have recovered so far.

Saudi Hajj Minister Dr Saleh bin Taher Benten has told the Pakistani government that there should be no Hajj agreement till the coronavirus situation is clear.

The US has become the country with the most coronavirus cases with more than 83,000 people testing positive for COVID-19, edging out Italy and China. The country has recorded 1,178 deaths so far.

