Tuesday, March 10, 2020  | 14 Rajab, 1441
Today’s outlook: Federal cabinet meets, Qalandars take on Zalmi

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the Federal Cabinet at PM Office on July 9, 2019. Photo: PID

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the Federal Cabinet. The cabinet members will be briefed on the decisions taken during the March 4 meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee. The energy division will brief the members on electricity and gas prices. The appointment of the Securities and Exchange Policy Board’s chairperson is also part of the meeting’s agenda.
  • The Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture.
  • According to sources within Taliban, the Afghanistan government will release 1,500 Taliban prisoners from Bagram jail as per its agreement with the United States.
  • Pakistan has detected nine new cases of the coronavirus, confirmed PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza late Monday night.
  • An officer of the Pakistan Army, Colonel Mujeebur Rehman, was martyred on Monday in an operation against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations.
  • ICYMI: Twenty six people were killed Monday morning after a passenger bus fell into a river in Gilgit-Baltistan. There were no survivors. Click here to read the full story.

