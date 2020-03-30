Today’s outlook: ECC meets, Sindh petrol pumps close at 5pm

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday):

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will chair an Economic Coordination Committee meeting in Islamabad. The meeting will approve a Rs1.2 trillion relief package for the public amid the countrywide lockdown.

Petrol pumps across Sindh will be closed by 5pm. The provincial government had already announced closure of grocery and medical stores by 5pm.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce how the Youth Tiger Force will distribute rations among needy families during lockdown.

So far, 1,578 known cases of the coronavirus have surfaced across Pakistan. Seventeen people have died of it.

A six-month-old girl has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Gujarat.

ICYMI: Authorities sealed the Imtiaz Super Market branch in Karachi’s Korangi area on Sunday for failing to take precautionary measures against the coronavirus spread. Click here to read the full story.