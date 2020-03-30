Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: ECC meets, Sindh petrol pumps close at 5pm

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Today’s outlook: ECC meets, Sindh petrol pumps close at 5pm

File photo

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday):

  • Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will chair an Economic Coordination Committee meeting in Islamabad. The meeting will approve a Rs1.2 trillion relief package for the public amid the countrywide lockdown.
  • Petrol pumps across Sindh will be closed by 5pm. The provincial government had already announced closure of grocery and medical stores by 5pm.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce how the Youth Tiger Force will distribute rations among needy families during lockdown.
  • So far, 1,578 known cases of the coronavirus have surfaced across Pakistan. Seventeen people have died of it.
  • A six-month-old girl has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Gujarat.
  • ICYMI: Authorities sealed the Imtiaz Super Market branch in Karachi’s Korangi area on Sunday for failing to take precautionary measures against the coronavirus spread. Click here to read the full story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ecc Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.