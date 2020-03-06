Friday, March 6, 2020  | 10 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Court summons Pervaiz Ashraf, NAB grills Rana Sanaullah

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Court summons Pervaiz Ashraf, NAB grills Rana Sanaullah

File photo

Here are some of the stories we expect to follow today (Friday):

  • An Islamabad accountability court will hear the rental power reference against PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.
  • NAB has summoned PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah and the bureau’s investigation team will question him after he failed to satisfy them with his answers last time.
  • JI will stage a protest against inflation in different cities of Sindh.
  • At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured after a five-storey residential building in Karachi’s Golimar came crashing down Thursday afternoon.
  • Saudi Arabia has emptied the Kaaba for sterilisation over fears of the new coronavirus, an unprecedented shutdown state media said will last while the year-round Umrah pilgrimage is suspended.
  • Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will hear the Karachi Circular Railway and encroachment cases at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry. The top judge will also attend a ceremony organised by the Sindh High Court Bar Association.
  • ICYMI: The sixth case of coronavirus in Pakistan was reported in Karachi on Thursday, the Sindh and federal governments confirmed. Click here to read the full story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad Karachi NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
How long does the coronavirus test take?
How long does the coronavirus test take?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.