Today’s outlook: Court summons Pervaiz Ashraf, NAB grills Rana Sanaullah

Here are some of the stories we expect to follow today (Friday):

An Islamabad accountability court will hear the rental power reference against PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

NAB has summoned PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah and the bureau’s investigation team will question him after he failed to satisfy them with his answers last time.

JI will stage a protest against inflation in different cities of Sindh.

At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured after a five-storey residential building in Karachi’s Golimar came crashing down Thursday afternoon.

Saudi Arabia has emptied the Kaaba for sterilisation over fears of the new coronavirus, an unprecedented shutdown state media said will last while the year-round Umrah pilgrimage is suspended.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will hear the Karachi Circular Railway and encroachment cases at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry. The top judge will also attend a ceremony organised by the Sindh High Court Bar Association.

ICYMI: The sixth case of coronavirus in Pakistan was reported in Karachi on Thursday, the Sindh and federal governments confirmed. Click here to read the full story.