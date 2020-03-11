Today’s outlook: Balochistan meets on coronavirus, Sindh debates school closure

Here are some of the stories we expect to follow today (Wednesday).

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has called a meeting on the coronavirus. Balochistan’s first case was reported on Tuesday, taking the country’s total to 19.

The Sindh government will decide whether it will extend vacations at schools in the province today. So far, schools are scheduled to reopen on March 16 and Intermediate and Matriculation exams are scheduled the same day. Educational institutions across the province were shut down after coronavirus cases were reported in Karachi.

The Lahore High Court will hear Maryam Nawaz’s request to have her name removed from the ECL.

The inauguration of seven new low-cost housing schemes will be held at Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

An Economic Coordination Committee meeting will be chaired today by the prime minister’s finance adviser Hafeez Sheikh.

The Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will face off in Lahore.

Pakistan's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen to 19 with two new cases being reported in Karachi and one in Quetta.