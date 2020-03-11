Three SBCA officers arrested over Golimar building collapse

Three Sindh Building Control Authority officers have been arrested over the Golimar building collapse in Karachi.

They will be presented in court today (Wednesday). The officers have been identified as Deputy Director Sarfaraz Jameel, Assistant Director Mansoor Qureshi and Building Inspector Irfan Ali.

Sixteen people were killed and over 25 injured when the five-storey building collapsed on March 5.

The lengthy rescue operation spanning days was heavily criticised by residents as there were reports that at least one person was alive under the debris for well over a day but could not be rescued.