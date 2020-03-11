Wednesday, March 11, 2020  | 15 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Three SBCA officers arrested over Golimar building collapse

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Three SBCA officers arrested over Golimar building collapse

Photo: Online

Three Sindh Building Control Authority officers have been arrested over the Golimar building collapse in Karachi.

They will be presented in court today (Wednesday). The officers have been identified as Deputy Director Sarfaraz Jameel, Assistant Director Mansoor Qureshi and Building Inspector Irfan Ali.

Sixteen people were killed and over 25 injured when the five-storey building collapsed on March 5.

The lengthy rescue operation spanning days was heavily criticised by residents as there were reports that at least one person was alive under the debris for well over a day but could not be rescued.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi building collapse SBCA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Rizvia Gulbahar, Building, Illegal, SBCA
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
'Women of less developed countries lag behind men in technology'
‘Women of less developed countries lag behind men in technology’
Sindh CM orders arrest of suspended SBCA employees
Sindh CM orders arrest of suspended SBCA employees
FIA arrests Islamabad man for blackmailing woman on Facebook
FIA arrests Islamabad man for blackmailing woman on Facebook
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.