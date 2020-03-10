Tuesday, March 10, 2020  | 14 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Three of a family killed in Panjgur

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Three of a family killed in Panjgur

Photo: Online

Three people of a family were killed and one abducted after they were attacked by unknown men in Panjgur Monday night, the police said.

“Men with weapons broke into the house late at night and opened fire at all the family members inside,” a levies officer said. Three people identified as Khalil Ahmed, Muhammad Sadiq and Naseem died on the spot.

“They took a man named Yasir along with them,” the officer added. Another woman was also injured.

Personnel of the Levies Force and the Frontier Corps reached at the crime scene immediately and shifted the bodies and the injured woman to a hospital.

The forces have cordoned off the area and have stared investigations into the attack. They are on the lookout for the suspects.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Murder panjgur
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Rizvia Gulbahar, Building, Illegal, SBCA
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
How long does the coronavirus test take?
How long does the coronavirus test take?
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
'Women of less developed countries lag behind men in technology'
‘Women of less developed countries lag behind men in technology’
Coronavirus mass phone campaign started by Sindh health department, PDMA
Coronavirus mass phone campaign started by Sindh health department, PDMA
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.