Three of a family killed in Panjgur

Three people of a family were killed and one abducted after they were attacked by unknown men in Panjgur Monday night, the police said.

“Men with weapons broke into the house late at night and opened fire at all the family members inside,” a levies officer said. Three people identified as Khalil Ahmed, Muhammad Sadiq and Naseem died on the spot.

“They took a man named Yasir along with them,” the officer added. Another woman was also injured.

Personnel of the Levies Force and the Frontier Corps reached at the crime scene immediately and shifted the bodies and the injured woman to a hospital.

The forces have cordoned off the area and have stared investigations into the attack. They are on the lookout for the suspects.