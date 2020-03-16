Three more dangerous buildings found in Karachi

The Sindh Building Control Authority has found three more dangerous buildings in Karachi. They are located in North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad no.10 and New Karachi areas.

Officials found cracks in a three-storey residential building in the Kausar Niazi Colony of North Nazimabad. The builder violated construction rules by adding the third floor on a 54-square-yard plot, according to SBCA officials.

Nine families were residing in the building which was tilted to one side. It was reported to the SBCA by the area residents.

Officials said the demolition of the building had already begun. However, it is being dismantled manually because of a dense population in the vicinity.

“We have evacuated two other buildings beside it,” the officials said. They have also sealed the surrounding streets as a precautionary measure.

The walls of the building would be demolished first followed by the entire structure, they said. It would take a week to complete the entire operation.

The second such building was found Liaquatabad no.10 that too had cracks in it. The four-storey building was constructed on a 60-square-yard plot.

The SBCA vigilance team headed by Structure Director Beenish Shabbir inspected the building Monday. There are eight families residing in the building, which has not yet been evacuated.

The third building was found near the Allahwali Chowrangi in New Karachi. It’s a three-storey structure on an 80-square-yard plot, tilted to one side.

SBCA officials had sealed the building and sought assistance from the district administration to demolish it.

Dr Nasimul Ghani Sahito, the SBCA director general, said that most of the illegal buildings were being reported in Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Gulberg, New Karachi and Jamshed towns.

Around 60 contractors in connivance with some SBCA officials were involved in the construction of illegal buildings in these areas, according to the SBCA DG.

Sahito promised stern action against the ones behind illegal constructions in the city.