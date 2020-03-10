Tuesday, March 10, 2020  | 14 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Three men killed over property dispute in Faisalabad

Three men were killed and four injured over a property dispute in Faisalabad on Monday, the police said.

The police have registered a case against 10 suspects including Faisalabad Lines Area ASI Aijaz and Constable Ajmal. None of them, however, have been arrested.

“Few days back, three men including a police constable were also killed over the same issue,” a police officer said. “We are conducting raids to arrest the suspects as soon as possible,” he added.

The people injured in the attack have been shifted to the Allied Hospital, Faisalabad. According to the doctors, they are all out of danger.

