Three men arrested for murdering 23-year-old friend in Lahore: police

Posted: Mar 6, 2020
Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Artwork: SAMAA Digital

Three men were arrested on Thursday for murdering their 23-year-old friend in Lahore. According to the police, his body was found in a canal.

The man, who was a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, had been missing for 36 days. “On January 25, he had gone out with his friends but never came back,” his mother said. A missing complaint was also filed.

According to the police, three of Abdullah’s friends had murdered him during an argument over a woman. The suspects admitted to their crime in police custody.

“They also confessed that all of them were regular consumers of ice (methamphetamine),” a police officer said.

An FIR has been registered and the police are investigating the case further.

RELATED STORIES
 

