Three brothers were killed after their motorcycle crashed into a truck on the Indus Highway in Rajanpur Wednesday morning.

According to the rescue team, the men were residents of the Tetri Colony.

“They were hit by a speeding truck on the highway,” a rescue officer said. Their bodies were shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as five-year-old Mithal, nine-year-old Ashiq and 16-year-old Shehzad.