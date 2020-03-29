Three arrested for illegal hunting in Pishin

Three people were arrested on Sunday for illegally hunting precious birds in Balochistan’s Pishin, according to levies officials.

The arrestees, Samiullah, Najeebullah and Mateeullah, violated Section 144 imposed by the government in Khushdil Khan area, officials said. One of their accomplices managed to escape.

“We found cartridges and weapons from their possession,” said Pishin Assistant Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar. Their car was seized as well.

Kakar said all those who violate the law regarding hunting of precious birds will be severely punished.

A case has been registered and further investigations are under way, he said.