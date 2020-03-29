Sunday, March 29, 2020  | 4 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Three arrested for illegal hunting in Pishin

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Three arrested for illegal hunting in Pishin

File Photo

Three people were arrested on Sunday for illegally hunting precious birds in Balochistan’s Pishin, according to levies officials.

The arrestees, Samiullah, Najeebullah and Mateeullah, violated Section 144 imposed by the government in Khushdil Khan area, officials said. One of their accomplices managed to escape.

“We found cartridges and weapons from their possession,” said Pishin Assistant Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar. Their car was seized as well.

Kakar said all those who violate the law regarding hunting of precious birds will be severely punished.

A case has been registered and further investigations are under way, he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hunting pishin
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pishin, birds, hunting, police, case, investigation, assistant commissioner, Balochistan, levies
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.