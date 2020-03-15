Sunday, March 15, 2020  | 19 Rajab, 1441
Terrorist plot foiled as 4kg bomb defused in Bannu

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bannu police foiled a terrorist plot on Link Road and defused an explosive device on a motorcycle.

The police got a tip-off about a suspicious motorcycle parked near the Khurgi Hotel on Link Road. The Bomb Disposal Squad and police arrived at the scene and checked the vehicle.

They found that it was loaded with explosives. The BDS defused the explosives and found a prima card and other small buttons attached to the device. It weighed four kilogrammes.

The police had issued a threat alert a few days earlier of a motorcycle laden with explosives being used to target officials, including the police.

The police have impounded the motorcycle.

