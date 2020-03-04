Taxila security guard arrested for robbing people at petrol pump

The security guard at a petrol pump near Taxila’s Hasan Abdal was arrested on Tuesday for stealing mobile phones from people, according to the police.

“He used to steal mobile phones and other valuables from people passing by the petrol pump,” Taxila SHO Mian Afzal Shah said.

The police suspect that Atif was also involved in other street crimes. He admitted to his crime in police custody.

“The salary I got from my job was not enough to pay my expenses,” Atif confessed.

A case has been registered and the suspect has been sent to jail on a four-day judicial remand, SHO Shah added.