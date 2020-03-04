Wednesday, March 4, 2020  | 8 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Taxila security guard arrested for robbing people at petrol pump

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Taxila security guard arrested for robbing people at petrol pump

File Photo

The security guard at a petrol pump near Taxila’s Hasan Abdal was arrested on Tuesday for stealing mobile phones from people, according to the police.

“He used to steal mobile phones and other valuables from people passing by the petrol pump,” Taxila SHO Mian Afzal Shah said.

The police suspect that Atif was also involved in other street crimes. He admitted to his crime in police custody.

“The salary I got from my job was not enough to pay my expenses,” Atif confessed.

A case has been registered and the suspect has been sent to jail on a four-day judicial remand, SHO Shah added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
security guard taxila
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Taxila, Rawalpindi, Hasan Abdal, judicial remand, salary, expenses, police, crime, mobile phones, security guard, petrol pump
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.