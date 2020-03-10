Tareen withdraws offer to provide low-priced sugar to utility stores

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen has withdrawn his offer to provide 20,000 tonnes of sugar to the Utility Stores Corporation at cheaper rates.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association last month decided to provide 100,000 tonnes of sugar to the Utility Stores Corporation at the rate of Rs70 per kg.

Tareen, one of the biggest sugar barons in the country, had announced that he would provide 20,000 tonnes of sugar to the USC at Rs67 per kg. He was speaking on Samaa TV Show Nadeem Malik Live.

However, the PTI leader has now withdrawn his offer. The JDW Sugar Mills apprised the USC chairman of its decision through a letter.

It said though the offer was made in good faith, certain elements in the media were casting it in a bad light.

The JDW Sugar Mills is still willing to provide sugar on cheaper rates on cash payment through an open tender, the letter added.