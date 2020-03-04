Wednesday, March 4, 2020  | 8 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Take action against coronavirus rumour mongers, Sindh govt tells centre

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Take action against coronavirus rumour mongers, Sindh govt tells centre

File photo: Online

The government of Sindh has written a letter to the interior ministry and sought action against those circulating rumours about cases of coronavirus in the country.

In its letter, the Sindh government asked the federal government to instruct the Federal Investigation Agency to take stern action against those circulating “fake news” on social media.

A message claiming that 745 cases of coronavirus had been reported at the Aga Khan University Hospital was circulated on social media a few days ago.

It was written by someone who allegedly took their daughter to the hospital and “saw” the scores of cases. The message added that a doctor at the hospital told the parent that the government has strictly prohibited them from sharing reports.

The AKUH had to issue a statement to deny the rumours. The hospital called the news “fake and unsubstantiated”.

“We are actively screening patients to ensure that we do not miss any case. To date, only one person has been confirmed to have COVID-19 at AKUH,” the statement said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, Sindh, FIA, Social Media
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.