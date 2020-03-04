Take action against coronavirus rumour mongers, Sindh govt tells centre

The government of Sindh has written a letter to the interior ministry and sought action against those circulating rumours about cases of coronavirus in the country.

In its letter, the Sindh government asked the federal government to instruct the Federal Investigation Agency to take stern action against those circulating “fake news” on social media.

A message claiming that 745 cases of coronavirus had been reported at the Aga Khan University Hospital was circulated on social media a few days ago.

It was written by someone who allegedly took their daughter to the hospital and “saw” the scores of cases. The message added that a doctor at the hospital told the parent that the government has strictly prohibited them from sharing reports.

The AKUH had to issue a statement to deny the rumours. The hospital called the news “fake and unsubstantiated”.

“We are actively screening patients to ensure that we do not miss any case. To date, only one person has been confirmed to have COVID-19 at AKUH,” the statement said.