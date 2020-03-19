Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
Suspected dacoit shot dead, another arrested in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar

Posted: Mar 19, 2020
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
The Rangers foiled a snatching bid in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar late Wednesday night as they shot one suspected dacoit dead and arrested another.

The two suspects reportedly held a family hostage and robbed their home in  Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 2. Later, the suspects were snatching valuables from a resident when they encountered the Rangers.

According to an eyewitness, the suspects began firing at the Rangers. “[The Rangers] returned fire and killed one of the suspects, while the other ran inside a house,” the witness said.

The second suspect was later arrested and handed over to the police.

A motorcycle and weapons were seized from the suspects while some of the stolen goods were recovered as well.

The police believe the arrested men are part of a four-member gang that has been involved in numerous street crimes and house robberies in the area.

They are on the lookout for the other suspects.

