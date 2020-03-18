Surgical mask hoarders arrested, masks worth Rs170,000 seized in Sialkot

Three men were arrested Wednesday morning for hoarding surgical masks worth Rs170,000 at a warehouse in Sialkot’s Muzaffarpur.

More than 1,170 boxes of masks were seized from the site.

According to the police, they had received news of a laboratory employee supplying these masks illegally after which an operation was conducted by officers of the Nikapura police station.

“There is a gang of mask hoarders operating in the city,” said Pindi Bhattian Assistant Commissioner Javeria Maqbool. “Their leader has been operating from Mansehra,” she added.

An FIR has been registered. The police are on the lookout for other members of the gang.