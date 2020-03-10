Supreme Court hears bail petitions of Khawaja brothers

The Supreme Court heard on Tuesday the bail petitions of PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The case was adjourned for a week after NAB asked for more time to submit additional documents in the case.

Justice Maqbool Baqar asked the NAB lawyer why he wants more time. The prosecutor said that they want to submit a report on the investigation.

Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel asked if a reference has been filed against the PML-N leaders. Their lawyer Ashtar Ausaf said that a reference has been filed and they have been indicted too.

“We have even reached a settlement on different things,” Ausaf told the court.