Six men arrested for holding illegal jirga in Dadu

Posted: Mar 21, 2020
Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Six men were arrested on Friday for holding an illegal jirga (traditional assembly of leaders that makes decisions by consensus) in Dadu’s Mahar Taluka, according to the police.

The men had gathered to punish a man who had married a woman of his own choice. It was his second marriage.

“As punishment, the jirga had ordered Saeed to give two of his daughters to his first wife’s father or pay him Rs1 million,” a police officer said. The police reached the site and stopped the gathering midway.

They have registered a case against the suspects. Further investigations are under way.

