Six killed in truck-coach collision on highway near Quetta

Six people were killed and 15 injured after a passenger coach collided into a truck on the highway connecting Quetta and Karachi near the Lak Pass Sunday night.

According to the highway police, the coach was over speeding and crashed into a truck coming from the opposite direction. “Three people were killed on spot,” a rescue official said.

“Three other people who were critically injured could not sustain their injuries and passed away before they could reach the hospital,” he added.

Personnel from the police, Frontier Corps and rescue teams shifted the injured to Civil Hospital, Quetta. Most of them have been declared to out of critical condition.

In the past year, more than 6,000 people have lost their lives in road accidents on the Balochistan highway.