Six killed after armed men attack a Nowshera Feroze village

Posted: Mar 24, 2020
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Six people were killed and three others injured on Tuesday after armed men attacked a village in Nowshera Feroze.

More than eight armed men stormed into Lashari village within the precincts of the Halani police station.

According to the police, the deceased villagers were identified as Mohammad Khan, Zamir Lashari, Bachal Lashari and Zahid Lashari.

Two of the deceased, Ghuman Lashari and Rakhio Mojani, were the attackers who got killed in return fire. All the bodies were moved to a hospital.

The police suspect the incident occurred over a family conflict. An FIR is yet to be registered.

